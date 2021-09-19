DAO Maker Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $87.89 million and $8.58 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00005053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00176491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.18 or 0.07012814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.37 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00845872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

