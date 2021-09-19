Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,242 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

