Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 93.5% in August

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Data I/O news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $34,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $97,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 406,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,237 shares of company stock valued at $398,075 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 35,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,172. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

