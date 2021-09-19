Datamine Market Cap Hits $421,502.12 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $421,502.12 and $24,633.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.51 or 0.00733808 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001404 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.01206382 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,946,313 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.