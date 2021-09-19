DatChat Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 22nd (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat’s (NASDAQ:DATS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 22nd. DatChat had issued 2,891,567 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,003 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During DatChat’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DATS opened at $7.35 on Friday. DatChat has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.13.

About DatChat

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

