DATx (DATX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $930,684.06 and approximately $128,603.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00127868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048167 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

