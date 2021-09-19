Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 2,673 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

