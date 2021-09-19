Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 28.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 87.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 76.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.