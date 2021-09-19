Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 281,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

