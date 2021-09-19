Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.51. 8,733,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

