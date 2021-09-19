Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 363,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWX. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 1,086,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,600. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.