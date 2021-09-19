Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.16. 2,344,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,405. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

