Dean Tuck Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Dreadnought Resources Limited (ASX:DRE) Stock

Dreadnought Resources Limited (ASX:DRE) insider Dean Tuck purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

About Dreadnought Resources

Dreadnought Resources Limited explores for and develops natural resources properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Tarraji-Yampi Ni-Cu-Au project located in the West Kimberley; the Rocky Dam Au project located to the east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane; and the Illaara Au-Cu-Pb-Zn project located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia.

