DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.0431 on Top Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $29,370.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00071403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00120835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00174967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.68 or 0.07036991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.84 or 0.99485857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.00851945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,724,882 coins and its circulating supply is 50,572,686 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

