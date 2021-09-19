Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DEN opened at $71.55 on Friday. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

