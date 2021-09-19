Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

DEN stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $139,068,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

