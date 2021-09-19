Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Denny's alerts:

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 949,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,606. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.