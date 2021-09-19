Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

