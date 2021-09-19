Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

