Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy targets strong oil production over the long term and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. The company’s operation in Delaware has expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind. Volatile commodity prices and how it will trade in future can impact business.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

