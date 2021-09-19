DEXTools Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $936,451.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $54.63 million and approximately $936,451.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00127854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047736 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

