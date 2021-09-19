DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits One Day Volume of $45,002.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $952,736.11 and approximately $45,002.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $127.03 or 0.00269574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00119978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00175201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.08 or 0.06986131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,154.11 or 1.00065775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00845844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

