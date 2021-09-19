Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

