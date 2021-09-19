Digitex City Trading Down 33.3% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00130743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046710 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

