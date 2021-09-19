Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,318 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.