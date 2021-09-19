DODO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68.11 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. DODO has a market capitalization of $174.51 million and $68.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00130248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046917 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

