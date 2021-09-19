Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Down 34.8% in August

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 65.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.