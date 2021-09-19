Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

