Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2,534.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252,106 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dover worth $39,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.64. 1,402,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

