Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.