DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock valued at $273,249,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

