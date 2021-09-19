Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

DFH stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 402,687 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $22,739,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $11,616,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $8,108,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

