Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Tops $29.11 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00131391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

