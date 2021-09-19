Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and $135,689.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00119960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00175226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06942043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,922.94 or 0.99604771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.42 or 0.00835122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

