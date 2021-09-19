DuPont de Nemours’ (DD) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $93.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of DD opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

