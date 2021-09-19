DuPont de Nemours’ (DD) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $93.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.71.
Shares of DD opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
