Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

