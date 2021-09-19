Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 585 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $326,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

