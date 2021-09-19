Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 10,692 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after buying an additional 385,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.98 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

