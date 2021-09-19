Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 589,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 180,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

SCHW opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

