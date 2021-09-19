Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

