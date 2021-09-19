Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 6,975 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.