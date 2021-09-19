Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.