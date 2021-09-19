Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

