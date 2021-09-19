Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Trimmed by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.77.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

