Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 50.4% in August

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 473,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 58,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

