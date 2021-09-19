easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 750 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

