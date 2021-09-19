Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,562. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

