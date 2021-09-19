eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.11. 8,874,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,745. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

