Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

