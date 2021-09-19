EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDPFY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.14. 159,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,692. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

